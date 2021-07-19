Geneva man charged with attempted murder after weekend stabbing

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva man has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree after a stabbing over the weekend.

Gabriel Weinstock, 43, was arrested on Saturday, according to the Geneva Police Department.

Police say officers responded to a home on Maxwell Avenue around 12:42 p.m. for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had already left the residence in a private vehicle and transported himself to the hospital for treatment for multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

A second man at the address, Weinstock, was taken into custody.

“The male victim was subsequently transported by ground to Strong Hospital for further treatment and is in stable condition. This was an isolated incident which involved members of the same family,” police said in a statement.

Weinstock is currently being held at the Ontario County Jail.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.