PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva man was charged with assault Tuesday for stabbing another man near the Town of Phelps in March.

According to deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Lester Rivera stabbed the victim multiple times after showing up to his residence uninvited on March 25.

Authorities say the male victim was transported via private vehicle to Clifton Springs Hospital and later being sent to Strong Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

The man has since been released from the hospital.

Officials say Rivera was arraigned in court on Tuesday for Assault in the First Degree and remanded to Ontario County Jail on no bail due to two prior convictions — both being felonies.

He is scheduled to appear in Phelps Town Court at a later date to answer the charge.