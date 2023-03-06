Jarrid Bailey Mix was arrested for his alleged involvement in a two-year-old’s fatal injuries (Photo/Geneva Police Department)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested Friday after he was allegedly involved in fatally injuring his girlfriend’s two-year-old son, according to the Geneva Police Department.

On September 8, 2022, the Geneva PD, along with Ontario County CPS, investigated the death of the two-year-old. They said that the child died from internal injuries to his torso and his abdominal area.

Investigators said that the child was in the care of 23-year-old Jarrid Bailey Mix when he was injured. They said that Mix caused the injuries to the boy, but did not elaborate on how.

Mis is charged with manslaughter in the first and second degrees. He was transported to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.

