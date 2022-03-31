GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva man accused of sexually abusing a minor was arrested Wednesday.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Febles was arrested for Sexual Abuse in the First Degree after investigators determined he had sexual conduct with a person less than 13-years-old.

Officials say the 54-year-old was arraigned and is now held at the Ontario County Jail without bail for having two prior felony convictions.

He is scheduled to answer the charge at a later date at Geneva Court, according to authorities.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.