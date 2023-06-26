ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva man was arrested after he was accused of trapping and burning a raccoon alive.

According to the Humane Society, a social media post showed a person capturing a raccoon inside a Havahart trap. The suspect then poured flammable liquid on the raccoon, lit a piece of paper on fire, and then set the raccoon on fire.

Investigators said that they identified 35-year-old Willis Bowles, Jr. as the suspect. He was charged with animal cruelty and was issued an appearance ticket.

Bowles will be appearing at Geneva City Court to face this charge.