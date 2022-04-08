ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva man and twice-convicted felon pleaded guilty to new weapon and drug charges, federal officials announced Friday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 36-year-old Rudolph Brumfield, also known as “Rudy,” pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of like, and a $10 million fine.

Federal prosecutors say Brumfield was the leader of a cocaine trafficking organization operating in Geneva and other areas of Ontario County.

Officials say a search warrant was executed at the Toledo Street residence of Brumfield’s girlfriend in January 2020, a location used to store, manufacture, and sell cocaine and marijuana. Police also searched Brumfield’s North Genesee Street residence. During both search warrants, the following was seized:

2.7 kilograms of cocaine and 69.7 grams of crack cocaine

18 one-pound packages of marijuana

$161,581 in cash

Two firearms, one of which was reported stolen in 2013, and a box of ammunition

Materials commonly used to package drugs for street-level distribution

Officials say Brumfield was previously convicted in 2006 and 2012 of felony charges in Ontario County Court and is legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Brumfield is scheduled to be sentenced in July.