GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday they are investigating a series of gunshots being fired upon several homes on Bethany Center Road between Mayne Road and Raymond Road in the Town of Bethany.

Investigators said the incidents would have taken place sometime after 9 p.m. Saturday into the early morning and that there were no injuries reported from these incidents.

Officers said the incidents seem to be isolated and random with no known motive for a targeted attack.

Investigators received reports that a two-door dark blue car with a loud exhaust was observed driving up and down the road at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said that anyone with information about these incidents are asked to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at (585)-343-5000 and to speak to Investigator DeLong.