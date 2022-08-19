BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals about a group they believe has been stealing from vehicles in the area.

Authorities say they’ve been noticing an uptick in thefts from vehicles. In many of these cases, the vehicles have been at parks, hiking areas and parking lots.

“We believe this illegal activity is being perpetrated by what is referred to as Felony Lane Gang, a well-organized group of individuals that originated in Florida, but operates throughout the country,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

According to the law enforcement agency, members of this group “specialize in ‘smash and grab’ larcenies” and have been known to use stolen IDs, cards and checks to commit identity theft-related crimes.

Anything of value should not be left inside a vehicle while no one’s inside, the Sheriff’s Office advises.