Genesee County man charged with assault, arson and more after standoff

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s announced charges Wednesday for a man in connection with a standoff that occurred on Sunday.

Authorities say the crews from the Town of Stafford Fire Department arrived on the scene of a reported detached garage fire when they encountered a uncooperative male. Officials say deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff’s attempted to talk with him, but he then barricaded himself inside the garage.

Police say the man, identified as Christopher Say, told police the garage was equipped with explosives and would detonate if law enforcement approached.

At that time officials from the New York State Police, the Department of Environmental Conservation, and more Genesee Sheriff’s deputies responded with additional members of the Batavia Emergency Response team, which includes the Batavia Police Department and negotiating teams.

Officials say State Route 5, at the time of this incident, was closed to traffic and neighbors were evacuated.

Police say negotiators attempted to speak with the Say but were unsuccessful.

Authorities said that Say then proceeded to drive a vehicle backwards through the closed garage door, breaking the door and damaging the vehicle. Police say Say then continued down the driveway hitting a fence and a marked law enforcement vehicle.

Say was taken into custody and charged in the Town of Stafford Court. The charges are as follows:

Making a terroristic threat

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Criminal mischief in the second degree

Assault in the second degree

Attempted arson in the third degree

Criminal mischief in the third degree

During the investigation, officials say they determined Say had attempted to burn the detached garage before law enforcements arrival and did intentionally burn the facial area of a resident on scene.

Officials say they also found evidence that the garage was equipped to explode.

Say was remanded to the Genesee County Jail where he is being held on bail of $20,00 cash, $40,000 bond and $80,000 partially secured bond.