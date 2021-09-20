Genesee County authorities locate person they were looking for

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Genesee County Sheriff’s office say deputies found the person they were searching for outside of Batavia.

Video from Route 33 near Mill Road in Stafford shows authorities, emergency vehicles and a helicopter overhead in the area. The search began following a traffic stop in Stafford.

People were asked to stay inside, lock their doors and call 911 if they saw anything suspicious.

Details are limited at this time.

