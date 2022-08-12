MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — A Gates woman who was recently charged with bringing drugs into the Attica Correctional Facility was arrested on Friday for grand larceny after stealing from a Wal-Mart.

It was alleged that 26-year-old Nautica Maddox walked out of the store with $137.31 in clothing items that were not paid for, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies then took Maddox into custody with no further incident.

In July 2022, Maddox was charged alongside 45-year-old Lorena Perea of Fairport for promoting prison contraband after the two had marijuana and tobacco in their possession.

They were both released on appearance tickets after the incident.

Maddox is scheduled to appear at the Town of Macedon Court at a later date.