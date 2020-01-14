1  of  2
Gates sex offender indicted on new sexual abuse charges

by: WROC Staff

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A registered sex offender from Gates has been indicted on new sexual abuse charges.

Police said 52-year-old Timothy Young sexually abused a person at the group home he attended.

Young is charged with sexual abuse and criminal sexual act. Young was arrested in November.

Gates police said he was attending a day program at the Finger Lakes Developmental Disabilities Service Office when he abused another client.

