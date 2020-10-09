Gates police searching for suspect who fled from police, wanted for multiple larcenies

Editor’s note: The body camera video in the player above contains language that some may find inappropriate.

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates police say they are searching for a man who fled from police during a traffic stop, and is wanted in connection to multiple larcenies in the town.

Authorities say Billy Slater fled from a traffic stop Tuesday. He was pulled over as a suspect, and the operator of a suspect vehicle, believed to be involved in multiple larcenies.

Two days after Slater fled from police, he was seen operating the same car at Gates Town Hall, as he was dropping his friend off for court, authorities say. A Gates police sergeant recognized the car, and Slater, and approached the vehicle. That’s when Slater again drove away from police, shown in the body camera video in the player above.

A different man exited the fleeing vehicle that Slater was operating. He’s seen injured in the body camera footage.

Gates police say Slater has a felony burglary warrant with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Police ask anyone with any information regarding Slater’s whereabouts to call Gates PD at 585-247-2262.