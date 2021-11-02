3 in custody after knifepoint robbery, home invasion, police chase in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people are in custody after a home invasion involving a knifepoint robbery led to a police chase and school lockouts in Gates Tuesday afternoon.

A police search began in the area of Wegman Road, near Crest Hill Drive and Silver Birch Drive after 1 p.m. following a police chase which ended near the Buffalo Road exit on 490 where one suspect fled the scene on foot, and two others were taken into custody.

The police search for the third suspect prompted school lockout protocols to be activated at nearby Gates-Chili High School, Gates Chili Middle School, and Neil Armstrong Elementary School. Authorities said the lockout would be lifted shortly after the third suspect was apprehended.

“Thank you to an alert Wegman Road citizen who just called 911 to report a person in their back yard,” Gates Police officials posted on Facebook shortly before 2 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. Gates police officials say they will provide more information later Tuesday.

