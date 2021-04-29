Gates police release photos of 2nd suspect in fatal armed carjacking attempt

One 16-year-old is already charged with murder in connection to the fatal carjacking attempt in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates police released photos of a second suspect wanted in connection to a fatal armed carjacking attempt on April 7.

Police are searching for 16-year-old Anthony Jacobs. He’s described as 6’1″, 170 lbs. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Gates police or 911.

Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode say Jacobs is known to frequent the westside of the city.

Photos of suspect Anthony Jacobs, 16. (Gates Police Department photos)

“For seven days we’ve been trying to work with his family, and working with his attorney, to try and get him to turn himself in,” Chief James VanBrederode said. “We do have probably cause to arrest him for murder. Just asking the community for help in locating him, giving us a tip where he might be right now. We are trying to get him off the street and to bring this case to a close.”

The police chief said he believes people are trying to help keep Jacobs hidden.

“Clearly some people are hiding him, and so we’re just trying to get him into custody,” Chief James VanBrederode said. “We’ve spent seven days trying to work with his family and we’ve gotten no cooperation. The other suspect is already in custody so this is the last suspect we are trying to get.”

Last week, 16-year-old Edgar Tolentino was arrested and charged with second degree murder Thursday in connection to the death of 71-year-old Richard Sciascia of Irondequoit — the victim in the carjacking attempt.

Tolentino pleaded not guilty Thursday at a virtual arraignment at Gates Police Department. He is being held without bail.

Police say Sciascia was the target of an armed robbery on Buell Road in Gates shortly before 11 a.m. on April 7. Chief VanBrederode says two suspects attempted to steal his vehicle which led to him being shot.

Sciascia was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said.

VanBrederode said the incident in Gates was another incident in a series of armed carjackings which began in Monroe County around March 28.

Police say there have been similar incidents in the following areas so far:

Greece

Webster

Rochester

Irondequoit

Gates

Ogden

VanBrederode says if you find yourself as the target of an armed carjacking, you should surrender your vehicle.

“Please, if they do try to steal your car, just get out of the car and give them the car,” VanBrederode said earlier this month. “That is one of the most important messages today. Just give up the car, because we see what happens if you don’t give up the car, or if there’s some sort of struggle. Give the car up and we’ll work on getting your car back.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.