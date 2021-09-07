Gates police make drag racing arrest

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates police officials say a Holley man was arrested for drag racing, and they warned other to not consider drag racing in the town.

According to a Facebook post from Gates police Tuesday morning, a 1989 Ford Mustang was seized Sunday around 11:15 p.m. on Elmgrove Road while it was racing another vehicle that got away.

Police say 32-year-old Ryan Jenks was arrested. They say his car was race track ready and not street legal, with a parachute on the back, no hood, slick tires, and a removable steering wheel.

