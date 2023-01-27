Surveillance footage of a hit-and-run that occurred Sunday night on Elmgrove Road. (Courtesy of Gates Police Department)

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department will be holding a press conference Friday at 4:00 p.m. to provide an update on an arrest made in relation to the fatal hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road on January 15.

The Gates Police Department investigated a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred on January 15. The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the area of the YMCA on Elmgrove Road, police said.

According to GPD, 55-year-old Hilton resident Brenda Wells was struck by a light-colored SUV traveling northbound from Buffalo Road towards Rt 531.

