ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department released an update regarding car thefts throughout the town.

Gates PD took to social media Monday evening with pictures of a red Kia. On the hood of the Kia reads a spray-painted message: “Kia Boyz”

(Photo/Gates Police Department)

(Photo/Gates Police Department)

(Photo/Gates Police Department)

The car, according to police, was one of the many stolen vehicles stolen in the Gates area that was recovered damaged in some way. They said that other stolen cars were used for joy rides, store burglaries, or traded to other people.

In Gates, three teenagers were arrested outside of the Walmart on Chili Avenue back in July. Officers said that they were attempting to steal items from the store, but got away in a stolen Hyundai. Two of the teens were 14 years old and one was 16 years old.