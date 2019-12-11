Gates man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A Gates man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

45-year-old Gary Zeitvogel faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney, Facebook alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Zeitvogel appeared to be engaged in sexual conversations with a 15-year-old.

Police said he was serving a term of probation for endangering the welfare of a child. In June he was taken into custody for violating his probation.

Police then discovered more than 1,000 images of child porn on his phone.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.