ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Gates man is charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Rochester earlier this month.

Authorities say Rochester police officers responded to the area of 859 Bay Street around 12:45 am. on March 12.

One on scene, officers located 45-year-old Chad Wilson of Rochester who was shot in the upper body multiple times, according to police. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on March 17.

A second victim who was also shot at 859 Bay Street that night, later identified as 48-year-old Jerome Mason of Rochester, was dropped off at Strong via private vehicle and was relesed from the hospital on March 16.

Officials say 43-year-old Jackie Robinson, of Gates, was arrested Monday and charged with second degree murder, second degree criminal possession fo a weapon, and second degree assault. Police say Robinson shot and killed Wilson and assaulted Mason.

Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning at Rochester City Court.