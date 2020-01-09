Gates man charged for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities have arrested 24-year-old Michael Greco of Gates for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

Earlier this month, Greco engaged in an online conversation with an undercover New York State Police investigator who said they were a mother prostituting her 13-year-old daughter.

Officials say between January 2 and 7, 2020, he was texting and calling the undercover investigator and agreed to pay $100 to have sex with the teen.

Greco arrived at a pre-arranged meeting place to have sex with the teen. There, state police and Homeland Security investigators took him into custody.

Police found Greco with $100, condoms, and candy he intended to give the teen.

He made an initial court appearance Thursday and is being held pending a detention hearing.

Authorities charged Greco by criminal complaint with the enticement of a minor. The charges carry a penalty of 10 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Criminal complaint