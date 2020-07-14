1  of  74
Gates man and woman arrested, found with $22K, shotgun, multiple drugs

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and woman from Gates were arrested for alleged drug sales after they were found with thousands of dollars, a shotgun and multiple different drugs.

Upon executing a search warrant, Gates Police Department officers discovered $22,000, cocaine, marijuana, Alprazolam, Oxycodone hydrochloride pills, Diazepam, Oxycodone, and much more.

“While conducting the search warrant a shot gun was located at the location which is in violation of Abe Robinson’s predicate felon status. A 2020 Cadillac Escalade and 2013 Cadillac Escalade were also seized from the location.”

  • 62-year-old Abe Robinson and 41-year-old Shaundell Lawhorn, both of Gates were arrested during an alleged drug sale on Monday, July 13, 2020.

62-year-old Abe Robinson, of Gates, was charged with:

  • 13 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
  • 2 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree
  • criminal possession of a marijuana in the fourth degree
  • criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

41-year-old Shaundell Lawhorn, of Gates, was charged with:

  • 13 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
  • criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree
  • criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree

According to the Gates Police Department, Robinson and Lawhorn were “engaged in the sale of drugs behind a business on Buffalo Road.”

Robinson was transported to Monroe County Jail with no bail under predicate felon status. Lawhorn was released as none of the offenses were bail qualifying.

