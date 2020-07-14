Gates man and woman arrested, found with $22K, shotgun, multiple drugs

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and woman from Gates were arrested for alleged drug sales after they were found with thousands of dollars, a shotgun and multiple different drugs.

Upon executing a search warrant, Gates Police Department officers discovered $22,000, cocaine, marijuana, Alprazolam, Oxycodone hydrochloride pills, Diazepam, Oxycodone, and much more.

“While conducting the search warrant a shot gun was located at the location which is in violation of Abe Robinson’s predicate felon status. A 2020 Cadillac Escalade and 2013 Cadillac Escalade were also seized from the location.”

62-year-old Abe Robinson and 41-year-old Shaundell Lawhorn, both of Gates were arrested during an alleged drug sale on Monday, July 13, 2020.

62-year-old Abe Robinson, of Gates, was charged with:

13 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

2 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree

criminal possession of a marijuana in the fourth degree

criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

41-year-old Shaundell Lawhorn, of Gates, was charged with:

13 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree

criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree

According to the Gates Police Department, Robinson and Lawhorn were “engaged in the sale of drugs behind a business on Buffalo Road.”

Robinson was transported to Monroe County Jail with no bail under predicate felon status. Lawhorn was released as none of the offenses were bail qualifying.