Gates man and woman arrested, found with $22K, shotgun, multiple drugs

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A man and woman from Gates were arrested for alleged drug sales after they were found with thousands of dollars, a shotgun and multiple different drugs.
Upon executing a search warrant, Gates Police Department officers discovered $22,000, cocaine, marijuana, Alprazolam, Oxycodone hydrochloride pills, Diazepam, Oxycodone, and much more.
“While conducting the search warrant a shot gun was located at the location which is in violation of Abe Robinson’s predicate felon status. A 2020 Cadillac Escalade and 2013 Cadillac Escalade were also seized from the location.”
62-year-old Abe Robinson, of Gates, was charged with:
- 13 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
- 2 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree
- criminal possession of a marijuana in the fourth degree
- criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
41-year-old Shaundell Lawhorn, of Gates, was charged with:
- 13 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
- criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree
- criminal possession of marijuana in the fourth degree
According to the Gates Police Department, Robinson and Lawhorn were “engaged in the sale of drugs behind a business on Buffalo Road.”
Robinson was transported to Monroe County Jail with no bail under predicate felon status. Lawhorn was released as none of the offenses were bail qualifying.