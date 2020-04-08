Gates Fire Chief arrested, charged with endangering the welfare of a child

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates Fire Chief Alan Bubel was arrested and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child according to the Gates Police Department.

On Sunday, Gates police officers responded to a call for a domestic argument at Bubel’s home around 10 p.m. According to officers, verbal statements were made that were “of a concerning nature to the mental and moral welfare of the children.”

There were four children present at the home, two were Bubel’s children and two were visiting for the night. There are no allegations of any physical abuse toward the children.

Child Protective Services were notified and on Tuesday, around 1:30 p.m. Bubel turned himself in at the Gates Police Department. He was arraigned via skype by County Court Judge Dinolfo. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in the Gates Court on May 13. An order of protection was issued for the children.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.