Gates Chili High School was evacuated after a potential bomb threat on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gates Chili High School is now being evacuated due to a possible bomb threat.

BREAKING: Gates Chili High School being evacuated due to possible bomb threat. Students will be dismissed early today. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/pLiULJ4cLZ — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) November 22, 2019

The district posted on its Facebook account, notifying students of early dismissal.

Gates Chili High School is being evacuated due to a possible bomb threat. As a precaution, the high school will dismiss… Posted by Gates Chili Central School District on Friday, November 22, 2019

The threat comes just hours after Brockport was evacuated due to a potential bomb threat. After an investigation, Brockport was determined to be safe.

Gates Chili High School is located at 1 Spartan Way.

