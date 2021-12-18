Gates 18-year-old faces robbery, assault charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received reports of a person who had been shot on Jefferson Avenue near Cady Street during the early evening hours of November 26.

Officers located a victim who had been shot at least once. An ambulance took the victim to a nearby hospital and was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to the RPD, property was stolen from the victim when the shooting occurred.

Officers assigned to the Clinton Section spotted a vehicle believed to be occupied by the suspect on Friday, December 17. Officers pulled the suspect over and took him into custody. According to the RPD, a loaded, illegal handgun was located where the suspect was sitting in the vehicle.

Officers identified the suspect as 18-year-old Tavar Johnson of Gates.

Johnson was charged with robbery in the 1st degree, assault in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.