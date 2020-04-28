1  of  75
Police searching for gas station shooting suspect, officials tell residents to shelter in place

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect involved in a Monday night shooting in Gates and residents are urged to temporarily shelter in place.

Police say this is not an active shooter situation. They say officers responded to a call for shots fired at the Kwik Fill at Spencerport and Elmgrove Roads around 7 p.m. and are looking for the suspect.

Gates police officials say residents are to shelter in place until approximately 10:30 p.m.

A helicopter was seen assisting in the search efforts.

Details are limited at this time.

