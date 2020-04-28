Police searching for gas station shooting suspect, officials tell residents to shelter in place

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect involved in a Monday night shooting in Gates and residents are urged to temporarily shelter in place.

Police say this is not an active shooter situation. They say officers responded to a call for shots fired at the Kwik Fill at Spencerport and Elmgrove Roads around 7 p.m. and are looking for the suspect.

Gates police officials say residents are to shelter in place until approximately 10:30 p.m.

Gates PD: Shelter in place another 45 minutes — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) April 28, 2020

A helicopter was seen assisting in the search efforts.

Large police perimeter at Spencerport Road and Elmgrove Road. Police helicopter continues to circle the area @News_8 pic.twitter.com/3phnfCwtVi — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) April 28, 2020

Details are limited at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.