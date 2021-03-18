Garbage truck driver arrested for fatal Spencerport Road crash

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A garbage truck driver has been arrested and charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide after a fatal crash along Spencerport Road.

Investigators say Jerry Moore, 39, was driving a garbage truck while watching a video on his cell phone when he rear-ended a car driven by Paul Laudico on February 3. The car was pushed out into the intersection, where it was hit by a pickup truck.

Laudico was pronounced dead at the scene. Moore and the pickup truck driver were not injured.

Gates police say Moore had his cell phone propped up in a cupholder playing a video at the time of the crash. He has been charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide and released on an appearance ticket.

View from the other side. It appears a red pickup truck and garbage truck are involved, as well as 1 other vehicle. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Vqm5YfAlWB — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) February 3, 2021

Moore is due back in court on March 30.