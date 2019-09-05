Garbage plate robbery: Brockport police announce arrest details

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was walking home from Jimmy Z’s in Brockport around 3 a.m. on Sunday when a car pulled up on him and people jumped out. They didn’t want to take his money or steal his car keys. Instead, they took his garbage plates.

Now, Brockport police have announced arrest details in connection to the garbage plate incident.

Brockport police say Charles Brown, 19 of Rochester, has been arrested and charged with a felony charge of robbery in the third degree, a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny, and second degree harassment.

Police say the victim was walking down Monroe Avenue in Brockport when a vehicle stopped next to him. Police say Brown exited the vehicle and forcibly stole two garbage plates that the victim was carrying.

Police say a licence plate was recorded and deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle near 490 and 390 where a traffic stop was conducted.

There, Brown was identified as the suspect and remanded to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of bail.

Jimmy Zisovski, owner of Jimmy Z’s in Brockport, said on Sunday night that customer called him and said, “I just wanted to let you know your food’s that good that I got jacked up for it.”

Zisovski said the customer told him it happened right near his house. Jimmy said it’s important to bring awareness to the situation, but first …

“The number one thing for me was, I said to him, ‘let’s get you your food back’, and he stopped in and gave him a couple of plates,” said Zisovski.

Zisovski said he believes this is an isolated incident and he’s still open for business. He said he hasn’t seen anything like this in 16 years of owning this restaurant.