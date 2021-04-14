Batavia funeral director charged for not burying a body, for a second time

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Batavia funeral director was charged after allegedly not burying the body of a deceased person for over a year.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Michael Scott Tomaszewski was charged with violation of Public Health Law Section 4200 for allegedly “not burying a body of a deceased person within a reasonable amount of time.”

“It was revealed that the deceased person had died on Sept. 10, 2019 and had been in the care of Michael Scott Tomaszewski Funeral and Cremation Chapel until March 16, 2021 when the Sheriff’s Office was contacted.”

According to officials, the body was removed and buried.

Tomaszewski was arrested in November of 2020 for holding a human body at his business from April 2018 to January 2019.

Tomaszewski was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in the Town of Batavia Court on April 26.