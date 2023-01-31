The glass doors to Comedy at the Carlson (left) and Record Archive (right) were both smashed overnight Monday. (News 8 WROC / George Gandy)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two prominent businesses were damaged overnight Monday, police confirmed. They did not specify whether the incidents are related, or whether the suspect is the same in both cases.

According to a Tuesday morning tweet from East Avenue’s Record Archive, a suspect attempted to drive their car through the glass front doors of the business.

Police said the call for Record Archive came in at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators said that they believe at least one suspect attempted to enter by using a car to drive through the front doors and frame. Items were stolen from the store.

About 15 minutes later, officers responded five minutes down the road to Comedy at the Carlson. At this location, at least one suspect tried to use a car to drive through the front entrance.

The glass front doors to their business were also smashed, and their ATM was taken, according to a tweet from the organization.

“To the person who broke our doors and stole our ATM this morning, you forgot your iPhone,” the tweet reads, going on to encourage the alleged perpetrator to pick up their phone at the Rochester Police Department.

Police say they are investigating both incidents, asking anyone with information to call 911.

Last Monday, Old Pueblo Grill on Atlantic Avenue also had their front doors smashed.

