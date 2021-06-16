Fricke to be sentenced after murder, kidnapping, burglary, assault conviction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — William Fricke, the man found guilty of murder and more felony charges, will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Fricke, a Fairport resident, was accused of killing Julianne Baker and stabbing attorney Dennis Gruttadar in Canandaigua back in January of 2020. Prosecutors said Fricke kidnapped Baker and attempted to kill Gruttadar.

Fricke, was found guilty on all charges, including first degree murder, first degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, first degree attempted murder, and first degree assault.

Baker was killed after being found with multiple stab wounds at a friend’s Canandaigua residence on County Road 16, near Peg Rayburn Drive and Butler Road on Jan. 2, 2020. Gruttadar was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight for treatment that day.

Fricke was later taken into custody in Irondequoit, about an hour after the crime. Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Fricke was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not occur during the arrest.

Henderson said Fricke and Baker had a longstanding relationship of about 10 years when the crime was committed.

Jim Gleason, a coworker of Baker’s, says she left an impression on everybody, and had a beaming smile.

“It’s indelible sometimes when people leave impressions on you in a positive way such as that and she was like that,” Gleason said.

“Never would I imagine there were any issues I didn’t know about because whenever she would enter a room at an event — we’ve done a lot together and spent a lot of time planning — it was always very cheerful and positive.”

Gleason has been working with the family, and Willow Domestic Violence Center to organize a company golf tournament this summer on August 2 in her honor. Gleason hopes this tournament will live on for years, carrying her legacy.

Fricke is being held on no bail, no release and is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. The murder trial began on April 14.