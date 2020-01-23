Fricke scheduled to appear in court on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death earlier this month is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

67-year-old William Fricke of Fairport is accused of murdering 58-year-old Julie Baker and assaulting 60-year-old Dennis Gruttadaro.

Gruttadaro has since been released from the hospital.

Fricke is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m.

