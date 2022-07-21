HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Four suspects were taken into custody following a gunpoint robbery on East Henrietta Road.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, the four suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was spotted later in the city. While police were following the vehicle, one of the suspects jumped out.

The three occupants that remained in the vehicle were arrested and the fourth suspect was caught and arrested later.

The investigation is still underway, however, no injuries were reported during this incident.

