WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were shot in Wayne County Wednesday, according to New York State Police.

Police say all four people who were shot have been taken to Strong Memorial Hospital; three of which are in critical condition and the fourth in serious condition. Officials say one person was airlifted via Mercy Flight.

Authorities say they have people detained in connection to the investigation.

All those shot are at Strong — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) March 24, 2022

Officials say there was a report of a disturbance around 5:30 p.m. on Pearsall Road in Williamson. They say they have not established a motive, but neighbors heard gunshots and called 911.

“It’s an active crime scene. What we know is that there were four total people who were shot. Three are in critical condition. All four members were sent to Strong Memorial Hospital. One by Mercy Flight, the other three by ambulance. This is an on-going investigation, it’s limited information at this time. We have a forensics unit that will be processing the scene all night long tonight. It’s going to be a long investigation,” said Captain Samuel Spezio with the New York State Police.

Immediate details are limited at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.