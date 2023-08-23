Monroe County says all people placed at Motel 6 in Gates by DSS will be out by Friday.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested after a triple stabbing happened at the Motel 6 on Chili Avenue, according to the Gates Police Department.

On August 10, police and first responders arrived at the building and found two people injured from the stabbing. They were treated on scene. Police later learned that another victim was taken to a hospital for injuries he sustained from the incident.

Police announced that four people — Anthoneka Bivens, Infinaty Couser, Dontez Williams, and Ashmed Arambarry — have been charged with the following:

Bivens — Second-degree attempted assault.

Couser — Disorderly Conduct.

Williams — Two counts of second-degree assault.

Arambarry — Second-degree assault.

Bivens and Couser were given appearance tickets and Williams was remanded to the Monroe County Jail. Arambarry was also issued an appearance ticket as he was hospitalized at the time of his arrest.

In addition, officers said that Arambarry is currently on parole for burglary.