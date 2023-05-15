ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four juveniles were arrested following a carjacking robbery on East Main Street late Sunday night, according to the Rochester Police Department.

RPD said that a pizza delivery driver was making a delivery to Hazelwood Terrace when she was robbed at knifepoint. The vehicle and the delivery were then taken. The victim was not injured.

Officers found the stolen car and arrested the four minors that were inside the vehicle at that time.

The suspects were later returned to the custody of their respective parents as police continue to investigate the robbery.