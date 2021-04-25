Four city residents injured in weekend shootings, all 20 or younger

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A violent weekend in Rochester left four residents injured from separate shootings.

A Saturday night shooting on Jefferson Avenue left an 18-year-old in critical condition. Police say he was shot in the upper torso multiple times. No one is in custody.

Three people were shot Sunday night in two separate shootings.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday two city residents with gunshot wounds arrived at Rochester General Hospital. The men, a 19-year-old and 20-year-old, both suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Both of their injuries are considered to be non-life threatening. Police say the incident happened in the 1000 block of North Street. The investigation is ongoing.

Roughly an hour later, police responded to Magnolia Street for the report of a person shot. They found an 11-year-old boy and city resident with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. According to police the boy was inside a home when he was struck. He was taken to Strong, and his injuries are considered non-life threatening. There doesn’t appear to be any further danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about any of these shootings are asked to call 911.

There were also two more armed carjackings in the city over the weekend. They’re most recent in a string of incidents that began in late March. One of the violent robberies left a 71-year-old man dead.