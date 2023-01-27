ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene.

Police say they later learned the vehicle had been stolen. When a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy saw the vehicle later, investigators say the suspects sped away, leading them on a chase into Rochester.

According to investigators, the suspects got out of the car near the Manor Parkway Apartments and attempted to flee on foot. All four were arrested.

Police have not released any information about their identities.