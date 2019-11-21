4 arrested after car break-ins lead to Henrietta crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested and an officer was injured after reporting to a call of possible car break-ins in Henrietta.

Dputies said they were responding to the reports at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. Wednesday when another report came in from a different apartment complex.

When deputies arrived at the second location, they encountered possible suspects who tried to flee in two cars.

Deputies said one of the cars struck a responding sheriff’s car head-on.

That sergeant suffered facial injuries and was treated and released. Deputies said the offending car was reported stolen and had fake plates on it — the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

The second car was found a short time later and another driver and passenger were taken into custody.