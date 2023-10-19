ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people have been accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several buildings and vehicles in the towns of Sodus and Williamson, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that between June 27 and June 30, the Williamson Town Park’s bathroom facility, the RG&E building in Sodus, and multiple buses at the Sodus School District Bus Garage were shot up with BB guns. The damages in total cost $14,033.95

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office identified four suspects in these shootings — 21-year-old Eric Eible of Rochester, 20-year-old Shawndell Dreschler of Newark, 38-year-old Colleen Emert of Macedon, and 34-year-old Michael Heim of Macedon. Authorities said they recovered three BB guns during the investigation.

All four of the suspects have been charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief and one count of third-degree criminal mischief. They were taken to the Wayne County Jail to await arraignment.