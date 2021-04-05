Former Trillium Health employee pleads guilty to hacking coworkers

TOKYO, JAPAN – JANUARY 28: A participant uses a laptop computer as he takes part in the Seccon 2016 final competition on January 28, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. 24 teams from Japan, the US, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Russia, Poland, Switzerland and France competed their skills for cyber securities at the final round of the international cyber security contest in Tokyo. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Trillium Health employee has pleaded guilty to federal charges following accusations he hacked multiple coworkers — stealing nude and compromising photos, as well as personal information — federal officials announced Monday.

Authorities say Ameer Elashmawy, 28 of Rochester pleaded guilty to fraud and related activity in connection with computers. The charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to federal officials:

“Elashmawy was employed as an IT specialist at Trillium Heath in Rochester, and worked on a team responsible for overseeing the company’s network and assisting employees with various computer issues. In his position, Elashmawy had administrative access to all employee network accounts while they used their computers at work. Between April 2019 and January 2020, the defendant used his administrative access rights to search employees’ email and social media accounts without their knowledge or permission.

In doing so, Elashmawy obtained personal identifiable information (PII), including copies of identification documents such as driver licenses and social security cards, as well as personal photographs of Trillium employees. The defendant, without authorization and for his own personal benefit, copied the personal photos and PII from such employees’ personal electronic devices. As a result of Elashmawy’s alleged actions, Trillium Health has spent more than $100,000 to safeguard and protect its impacted employees.”