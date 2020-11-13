Former Texas police officer involved in Sodus double murder out on parole

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of the three people convicted in connection to a double murder in Sodus has been released on parole on Friday.

Bron Bohlar was sentenced in June of 2019 to one to three years in prison on a conspiracy charge as part of a plea deal he made with the prosecution. When the plea agreement was originally reached, prosecutors said Bohlar helped Timothy Dean rent a car that was used to get Dean from Texas to Sodus where he shot and killed Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn.

According to prosecutors, Niles shared children with Dean’s wife, Charlene Childers, who had recently lost custody to Niles — the motive for the crime.

During Dean’s murder trial, Bohlar testified that he knew about the murder plot, saying the plan was to make the death of Niles look like a drug overdose. He also claimed he thought the murder plan was a joke.

Childers pleaded guilty to manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in the case. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison for manslaughter and eight years for criminal possession of a firearm. Dean was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.