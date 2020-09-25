Former teacher aid pleads guilty to child pornography charges after attempting sex with a minor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Rochester teacher’s aide has pled guilty to child pornography charges after attempting to have sex with a minor.

Christian Stutes, 24, plead guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography. According to U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, between April 12 to Dec.13, 2019, Stutes engaged in sexually explicit conversations via text messages with an individual he believed to be the father of a 10-year-old boy, but was actually an undercover FBI agent.

“During their conversations, Stutes discussed paying $150 to have sex with the 10-year-old male. On December 13, 2019, the defendant traveled to Brighton, to meet and engage in commercial sex with the 10-year-old boy,” a release from the Department of Justice reads.

On the date of his arrest, Stutes had about 61 videos and 450 images of child abuse imagery — some including prepubescent minors as well as depictions of violence. At the time of his arrest, he was employed as a teacher’s aide at a local child care facility and was previously employed at various children’s camps.

Stutes faces a minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for December 18.

