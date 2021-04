ROCHESTER,N.Y. (WROC) — A former teacher’s aide has been convicted of receipt and distribution of child pornography.

25-year-old Christian Michael Stutes of Rochester has been sentenced to 78 months in prison after investigators say he possessed approximately 61 videos and 450 images of child pornography.

At the time of his arrest, he was employed as a teacher’s aide at a local child care facility and was previously employed at various children’s camps.