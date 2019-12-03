Former substitute teacher pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Penn Yan substitute teacher has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorneys office announced Tuesday that 26-year-old Jeffrey Maciejewski pleaded guilty to the charges, which carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a lifetime period of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Federal officials say Maciejewski was actively involved in trading child pornography on social media sites like Kik and Live.me.

Maciejewski, while being interviewed by federal officials at offices of the Penn Yan Central School District, confessed that he was involved in trading child pornography on the social media sites, as well as a cloud storage service “Mega” which is based in New Zealand.

Further investigation revealed Maciejewski’s Mega account contained hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, some of which depicted the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, according to federal officials.

Maciejewski is scheduled to be sentenced on February 21.