Former student pastor accused of recording girl changing in his camper at Kingdom Bound

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old West Seneca man is accused of recording a juvenile girl changing in his camper, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Rogers allegedly used two cell phones to record the girl while at the Kingdom Bound Festival at Darien Lake.

Rogers is charged with two counts of unlawful surveillance and endangering the welfare of a child.

Previously, Rogers served as the student pastor of Life Church on Seneca St. in West Seneca.

Life Church Buffalo has released a statement: "Life Church is shocked and deeply saddened over the improper incident… We are earnestly praying for the healing of everyone involved in this incident, particularly the victim and her family." — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) August 2, 2019

Rogers was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Darien Town Court on August 13 at 4 p.m.