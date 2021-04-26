Former school athletic teacher sentenced to 15 years in prison for enticing a minor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former athletic trainer with Geneseo Schools has been sentenced to federal prison.

In 2019, Austin Pratt was arrested after investigators discovered he was in an ongoing relationship with a child under the age of 17, while he was working as a school athletic trainer. Prosecutors say Pratt used Instagram and Facebook to exchange messages and explicit photos with the victim.

Some of the messages between Pratt and the victim included:

“I seriously cannot stop thinking about you or wanting you. This is crazy to me for only knowing you for a few weeks and I’m not sure how to navigate these feelings as I’m obviously married and our age difference which plays a huge role in all this. I love talking to you and being around you and all I want is to be with you. I hate the fact that I am 16 years older than you and that we have to hide and be sneaky.”

“Nothing would happen to you lol. My life would be ruined.” The victim responded, “You get divorce papers and 20 years in jail.” Pratt responded, “Yuppppp… gotta be super sneaky.”

Pratt, 32, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday. He pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor