ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Rochester police officer was arrested Tuesday, accused of forcibly raping a 13-year-old girl.

According to New York State Police, Shawn Jordan, 39, raped the young girl “by forcible compulsion” sometime between April and June of 2022 in the Town of South Bristol.

Jordan was arrested in March on separate charges alleging he exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl in a Facebook video chat. He was arraigned in Rochester and charged with disseminating indecent material to minors and endangering the welfare of a child. The RPD suspended him without pay.

Jordan was taken to the Ontario County Jail on the new charge of felony rape.

Anyone with information related to Jordan is asked to contact the New York State Police at 585-398-4100.

Anyone with knowledge of child abuse is asked to contact law enforcement, the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes at 585-394-2573, or the Bivona Child Advocacy Center at 585-935-7800.