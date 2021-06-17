Former Rochester Housing Authority employee pleads guilty to defrauding charity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A former employee with the Rochester Housing Authority (RHA) has pleaded guilty to defrauding Rochester Housing Charities.

Janice White, 60, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In addition to White, the former Chairman of RHA George Moses is also facing more federal charges in relation to the incident.

According to investigators, on March 9, 2018, White started a company in Rochester called HJJ Property Development Inc. (HJJ Property), which was listed as a heating and air conditioning business. Between March 2018 and February 2019, White conspired with Moses to defraud Rochester Housing Charities by falsely representing that HJJ Property was providing services to RHC when in fact it was not.

To execute the scheme, White, with the knowledge of Moses, created false invoices to make it appear that HJJ Property was a legitimate contractor that provided heating, air conditioning, roofing, and other services to RHC. The false invoices resulted in RHC paying HJJ Property for services that were never performed, overpaying HJJ Property for services that were performed by legitimate contractors, and paying HJJ Property for services that were performed by other contractors for the North East Area Development, Inc. (NEAD), not RHC. Moses was the Executive Director of NEAD.

Investigators say between March and August 2018, RHC was defrauded into paying HJJ Property $87,069.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2022.