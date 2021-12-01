Former Rochester Housing Authority chairman found guilty on 28 counts of fraud

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — George Moses, the former Chairman of the Rochester Housing Authority, was found guilty Tuesday on 28 criminal counts, according to minutes entry for the federal court proceedings.

Moses was facing charges ranging from conspiracy, wire fraud, and identity theft to filing false tax returns, and could face decades in prison following his conviction.

Moses was a board member of Rochester Housing Charities and was accused of defrauding that organization as well as a program called Quad-A-For Kids.

Former Rochester City Councilman Adam McFadden was the executive director of Quad-A-For Kids. He was also accused of diverting state funds for his personal use through the scheme. McFadden pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and filing a false tax return in April of 2019.

Moses is accused of having the RHA board approve hundreds of thousands of dollars in loans to Rochester Housing Charities. Prosecutors said McFadden received more than $65,000 in funds that had been sent through RHC and a consulting firm and ended up going to a company owned by McFadden. Moses was accused of lying to the FBI about the scheme in 2018.

Moses’ co-defendant, Janice White, was an executive secretary at RHA. She was accused of conspiring with Moses to bill RHC for heating and air conditioning services that were never provided. This was achieved through fake invoices totaling more than $87,000. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in June. Her sentencing is scheduled for January, 2022.

Following his conviction, Moses was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

